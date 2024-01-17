GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CUTN and ChargePal sign MoU

January 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Neelakudi near Tiruvarur and ChargePal Private Limited entered a Memorandum of Understanding to create synergy in propelling innovation and development in academic and corporate spheres.

The MoU signifies a significant stride towards fostering collaboration in diverse domains, focusing on training, research, consultancy, workforce software support, data engineering solutions, and knowledge sharing, according to a CUTN release. The collaboration will facilitate joint initiatives in short-term and long-term training programmes, fostering research in the areas of shared interest, the release added.

