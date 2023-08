August 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUVARUR

Books were donated to Punitha Jayarakkini Madha Government Aided Middle School at Pannaivilagam in Tiruvarur district on August 2 by the Central University of Tamil Nadu Alumni Association. The donation was made as part of the CUTN’s ongoing efforts to conduct outreach programs for the neighbouring villages. Earlier, books were donated to a library set up at Thiyagarajapuram hamlet in the vicinity of the CUTN campus at Neelakudi, according to a University release.

