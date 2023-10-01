ADVERTISEMENT

Customs seizes two Malayan giant squirrels at Tiruchi Airport

October 01, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Friday seized two Malayan giant squirrels from a passenger at the airport here.

Acting on specific intelligence, customs officers intercepted Vijayalakshmi who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Batick Air flight.. On examination of her luggage, they found two Malayan giant squirrels concealed in her bag.

The species is listed in Schedule - I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as well as Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and hence prohibited for import. The squirrels were later confiscated under the Customs Act, 1962 and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for necessary action.

