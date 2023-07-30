Customs seizes 47 live pythons from air passenger at Tiruchi airport

July 30, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers of Air Customs, Tiruchi seized 47 pythons and two reptiles which were all found alive inside a trolley bag of a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at the Tiruchi international airport on Saturday night.

Acting on intelligence, the Air Customs officials checked the trolley bag of the passenger upon his arrival here by an Batik Air flight. The officials found 47 live pythons of different varieties, colours and sizes concealed inside various perforated boxes beside two reptiles.

The passenger, aged around 31 years and said to be from Chennai was detained for inquiry by the Customs officials at the airport. He was arrested under the Customs Act, said Customs sources. The process of deporting the seized pythons and reptiles to their country of origin was being initiated, the sources said adding further investigation was on.

