ADVERTISEMENT

Customs seize gold in paste form concealed in air passenger’s rectum

Published - June 20, 2024 04:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) detected gold in paste form that was concealed by a male air passenger in his rectum at the Tiruchi international airport on Thursday.

The action by the AIU officers was based on specific intelligence. The passenger had arrived at Tiruchi airport from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight. One piece of gold weighing 1,024 grams was extracted from the paste-like material that was seized from the passenger. The gold piece of 24 karat purity and valued at ₹73.31 lakh was confiscated and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation is under progress, Customs sources here said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US