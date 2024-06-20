GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Customs seize gold in paste form concealed in air passenger’s rectum

Published - June 20, 2024 04:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) detected gold in paste form that was concealed by a male air passenger in his rectum at the Tiruchi international airport on Thursday.

The action by the AIU officers was based on specific intelligence. The passenger had arrived at Tiruchi airport from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight. One piece of gold weighing 1,024 grams was extracted from the paste-like material that was seized from the passenger. The gold piece of 24 karat purity and valued at ₹73.31 lakh was confiscated and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation is under progress, Customs sources here said. 

