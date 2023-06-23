ADVERTISEMENT

Customs Air Intelligence Unit seizes 6,850 live red-eared sliders at Tiruchi airport

June 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Red-eared sliders which were seized by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Tiruchi international airport on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 6,850 live red-eared sliders, a species of turtle, from two male passengers who arrived at the Tiruchi international airport from Kuala Lumpur by an Air Asia flight on Friday. 

Acting on specific intelligence, the AIU officers of Tiruchi intercepted the two passengers at the airport exit gate. On examination of their checked-in luggage, the officers found small sized live turtles concealed in small boxes inside the stroller bag of each passenger. Further, foreign currency equivalent to Indian Rupee ₹ 57, 441 was recovered from one of the passengers. 

The officers recovered 6,850 turtles from them. With the help of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials, the seized species was identified as red-eared slider which is an invasive alien turtle species native to south-eastern United States.  The live wild turtles were being illicitly imported into India without valid import documents or licence. Process is on to deport back the red-eared slider turtles to their country of origin. The two passengers were arrested. Further investigation was in progress, a press release from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) said. 

