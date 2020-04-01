Customers, shops and officials try to get their act together

Medical shops in the city have a beeline of customers amid apprehensions over stocks running out and possible extension of the lockdown.

“A majority of our customers who take daily dosage for conditions such as hypertension or diabetes are buying medicines for a month. Normally, it is only for a week or two,” said a pharmacist at a chain outlet in Thillai Nagar.

The buying spree also includes medicines for cold and fever, he added.

The long queues are mainly the result of fear that the medicines may run out of stock, said K. Deepa, a customer and resident of Thennur. “It is the beginning of the month and medicines will be available. However, it is possible that they may run out later. So, why take chances,” she asks.

Another customer, M. Pushpa, a resident of Puthur, attributes her presence at a medical shop to apprehension that the curfew may not be lifted as scheduled on April 15.

“My father has sufficient medicines to last him at least until the lockdown ends, but he wants me to buy additional quantity. With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, he thinks that the lockdown will not be lifted soon,” she says.

K. Manoharan, president, Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, assures of steady supply of stock. “Since medicines are essential commodity, there will be no shortage. While an artificial paucity may be created by hoarders, we have enough stock to handle the situation,” he says.

Some shops have fixed a cap on purchase to curb shortage. “We are not allowing customers to buy medicines for more than a month,” he says.