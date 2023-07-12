Customers queue up at special sale of tomatoes in uzhavar sandhais

July 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The special sale of tomatoes by the Department of Horticulture on ‘no loss, no profit’ basis at select uzhavar sandhais in Tiruchi city came to an end within an hour on Wednesday.

It is with a view to stabilising the price of tomato in the open market (it ranged between ₹120 and ₹130 per kg in grocery stores) that the Department of Horticulture procured tomatoes from farmers in Krishnagiri district and made them available for sale at uzhavar sandhais in K.K. Nagar, Anna Nagar and horticultural sales counters at the Collector Office complex and Thiruvanaikoil.

A large number of customers lined up at the uzhavar sandhai in K.K. Nagar to buy tomatoes even before Collector M. Pradeep Kumar formally inaugurated the sale. The tomatoes sold like hotcakes at ₹80 a kg. Only a kg was sold to each customer on a first come first serve basis. The sale came to an end within an hour.

A senior horticulture official told The Hindu that a kg of tomato was procured directly from farmers at Krishnagiri at a cost of ₹74 and sold to customers in Tiruchi for ₹80. The price was fixed by taking into account the transit damage. The price of a kg of tomato at production centres in Krishnagiri went up to ₹92 on Wednesday. The Department would continue to procure tomatoes. However, it would depend upon the pricing.

