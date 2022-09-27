Custodial death: Constable placed under suspension

:

A police Constable attached to the Samayapuram police station in the district has been placed under suspension in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man A. Muruganantham in police custody on Monday.

Constable Ramki was placed under suspension for slacking while on duty. The Constable was on sentry duty at the time of the incident. An order placing the Constable under suspension was issued by the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Sujit Kumar on Monday, said police sources.

Muruganantham was handed over to the Samayapuram police after he allegedly attempted to snatch a mobile phone of a devotee at the Mariamman Temple on Monday morning. According to police, Muruganantham, of Ariyalur district, had ended his life in the toilet.

Meanwhile, the postmortem on the body of Muruganantham was done at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here by a team of doctors. The autopsy process was videographed. Later, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased, said police sources. The sources further said SP Sujit Kumar has sent a letter to the Director General of Police to transfer the custodial death case to the Crime Branch - CID.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)