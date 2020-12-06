Current spell of rain leaves city roads battered

06 December 2020 20:01 IST

Deep potholes have sprung up in various places causing trouble for vehicle users

Tiruchi

Several roads in the city have suffered extensive damage during the current spell of rain in the current monsoon season.

Until a week ago, except a few, most of the roads were relatively in a motorable condition. The city has been receiving intermittent rain since Tuesday. But, the incessant rain was sufficient enough to damage the roads.

Except for a few roads in Cantonment areas, most of other roads have been battered. The recently-laid smart road between Shastri Road-Fort Station Road junction, which was opened for traffic less than two months back, is among the damaged ones. Important thoroughfares such as Karur Road, Madurai Road, Shastri Road, West Boulevard Road, and Sivaprakasam Salai, which connects Shastri Road and the Anna Nagar Link Road were among those badly hit.

Several interior roads have also taken a severe beating. While top layer of many roads have been washed off at most places, deep potholes have sprung up at various spots, causing trouble to vehicle users. They complain that they have to endure back breaking ride on the city roads.

The link road at Chathiram Bus Stand resembles a field being prepared for paddy transplantation. Though the road is closed for traffic in view of the rebuilding of a terminal at Chathiram Bus Stand, several buses use the road. Similarly, two wheelers riders too use the road extensively.

Several roads in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, Woraiyur, Sangiliandapuram, Varaganeri, Palpannai have also been battered.

“It is appalling to see the bad condition of the roads in the city. Though it is quite understandable to see bad roads during rainy season, the roads, which were promoted as smart roads, too have suffered damage in the rain,” says Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist.

He added that several roads had become unmotorable after the rain. Motorists and residents have been experiencing untold sufferings. “It is high time roads were relaid and made motorable. Temporary restoration works should be carried out immediately”, he said, emphasising that the Corporation should quickly carry out patch works so as to fill up at least the potholes across the city roads.