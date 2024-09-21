Currency and coin expo under way in Tiruchi

A three-day exhibition of currencies and coins, organised by the Tiruchi Notaphily Society, is currently under way in the city.

Various collectors engaged in philately, notaphily (the collection of currencies), and numismatics showcased their collection with some available for sale.

The three-day expo features some rare and ancient coins displayed by private collectors. Art works, some fossilised wood, and ammonite specimens have been exhibited.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the 600 Ringgit bank note from Malaysia commemorating the Malaysian 60th anniversary of independence as well as a 1000000000 Dinar Yugoslav bank note.

The expo showcased bus tickets bearing ambigrams, strobogrammatics and palindromes.

The exhibition at Srinivasa Hall on Williams Road will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.