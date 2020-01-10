Curious battle in indirect election

The indirect election for the post of Mannargudi Panchayat Union Chairman has become interesting as the battle for the top spot depends on the stand of an independent councillor.

In the 22 member panchayat union council, the ruling combine has bagged 50% of the seats in the elections for the PU wards and the Opposition parties which forayed into the elections individually garnered 10 seats (DMK – 8 and CPI – 2). An Independent, said to be a rebel candidate of one of the opposition parties, emerged victorious from ward number 17.

With the AIADMK and BJP combine securing 11 out of 22 wards in their favour, the tally would become equal if the independent decides to back the DMK and the CPI. If such a situation crops up, sources said, a decision would be taken after consulting the Election Commission. Officials said anti-defection law does not apply to civic bodies.

Indications are that the ruling coalition and the DMK-CPI combine might enter into power sharing agreement to avoid complications with respect to election of Chairman and Vice-Chairman posts.

Reports of intra-party strife crop up in the AIADMK camp in Peravurani Panchayat Union in Thanjavur district where the AIADMK and BJP combine which has secured 8 out of 15 seats, could enable the DMK bag the chairman post though the party had won in 6 wards only.

Horsing trading is on at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district too. Here the AIADMK and DMK have secured 4 wards each while the BJP, CPI and PMK have bagged one each and four wards were pocketed by independents out of the 15 wards for which elections were held.

When it comes to other Panchayat Unions in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts, the DMK enjoys an upper hand in three PUs - Koradacherry, Tiruvarur and Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district and in 12 PUs - Ammapettai, Orathanadu, Kumbakonam, Sethubhavachatram, Thanjavur, Thirupanandal, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Thiruvaiyaru, Thiruvonam, Pattukottai, Papanasam and Budalur in Thanjavur district.

The AIADMK was assured of securing chairman posts at Madukkur PU in Thanjavur district and at Kudavasal, Nannilam and Valangaiman PUs in Tiruvarur district. The CPI is all set to capture chairman posts at Kottur and Thiruthuraipoondi PUs in Tiruvarur district with the support of CPI(M) and the DMK.

As far as district panchayat council chairman and vice-chairman posts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts are concerned, the indirect elections to be held on January 11 would turn out to be a mere ritual since the DMK enjoys majority on its own in these two councils.