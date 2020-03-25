Curfew to be way of life for residents

Tiruchi and neighbouring districts eased into the curfew gradually on Tuesday evening as per State government's direction in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

Teams of police personnel started patrolling the streets and public places to ensure that the orders were complied with by the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. Shops and business establishments which remained open in some parts of the city even after time 6 p.m to enable people buy commodities downed shutters later heeding the directive.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varadharaju told The Hindu' that field-level police officers from the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police would be deployed at vantage spots such as the Central Bus Stand, Chathram bus stand, Gandhi Market, Uzhavar Sandhai, Thillai Nagar and Cantonment areas to ensure compliance of the order.

The city police personnel would be insisting to the general public on social distancing during the ban period and the need for self-regulation, Mr. Varadharaju said.

Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, 14 check posts had been activated in the district borders with teams of police personnel deployed in each one of the them in shifts. Vehicles entering the district would be subjected to checks prior to allowing them. Vehicles carrying essential commodities would be permitted, said sources.

The precautionary measures to be taken by police personnel in the wake of COVID-19 scare was being consistently driven home to them. Patrolling had been intensified and Home Guards were also being engaged to assist law enforcers across the Tiruchi Range encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts.

Hours before curfew, a large number of people thronged the city markets to purchase vegetables and other essential commodities. Gandhi Market and other commercial hubs in the city witnessed milling crowds. Grocery stores also saw last-minute rush as people stocked up essential commodities.

At the Central Bus Stand, there was heavy rush in buses heading to neighbouring towns and villages. Some persons even travelled atop the roofs of the buses. TNSTC operated special buses to a few destinations, an official said.