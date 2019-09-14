Cultural performance for Swedish students

The Fine Arts Club of Holy Cross College organised a cultural meet showcasing various dance forms for students and teachers from Sweden who visited the city as part of a study tour.

Three teachers and 23 students from Internationella Gymnasiet- Folkuniversitetet Uppsala-Sweden, who have been travelling in and around Tiruchi for over a week, took part in a cultural exchange where The Fine Arts Club of Holy Cross College performed traditional and folk dances such as bharathanatyam, kolattam and karakattam while students of Sweden, dressed in traditional Tamil attire of veshti and saris, sang popular pop songs.

Speaking at the event, Isabella Rajakumari P. Vice Principal, Holy Cross College, encouraged the students to take part in such events and learn from other cultures. These programmes help students get a better understanding of global perspective, she said.

Fredrick Lund, a teacher from Internationella Gymnasiet- Folkuniversitetet Uppsala-Sweden, who had accompanied student teams to India for the 13th time, said the students, all class 11 and 12 students, will travel to parts of India that most Swedish might never get the chance.