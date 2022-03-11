Cultural festival tomorrow

A week-long cultural festival with craft and food fair will be held at the South Zone Cultural Centre here from March 13.

According to SZCC authorities, the first three days will be celebrated as the North East Cultural Festival - “Octave 2022,” wherein more than 300 artistes from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will be presenting dance performances between 6-30 p.m. and 9-30 p.m.

The craftsmen and culinarians from the North Eastern States will also exhibit their skills at the crafts and food fairs to be organised during the three days from 11 a.m. to 9-30 p.m.

In the second phase of the cultural festival, more than 600 artistes from all over the country will be showcasing their folk art talents/skills at the National Folk and Tribal Festival for three hours from 6-30 p.m. from March 16 to 20. The craft and food fair will also be held during the second phase of the week-long cultural festival.

The public can just walk in and enjoy the cultural events in the evenings and the crafts and food fair from 11 a.m. onwards on all days, they added.