Cultural extravaganza showcases regional folk art forms in Tiruchi

Awards and cash prizes to 30 of Tiruchi district’s achievers in folk arts over the past two years, in age-wise categories, on the occasion

Published - July 26, 2024 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A performance at the Tiruchi Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha on Friday.

A performance at the Tiruchi Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Dancers at a recital at Tiruchi Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha on Friday.

Dancers at a recital at Tiruchi Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Department of Art and Culture launched the Tiruchi edition of its two-day extravaganza to showcase the rich folk music and dance forms of the region, with over 300 artistes performing late into the night, on Friday.

Billed as “Tiruchi Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha”, the cultural festival was declared open at St. John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds by Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Friday with the ceremonial beating of a drum.

Besides Tiruchi, the local regional arts and culture centre covers performers from the districts of Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur, and Perambalur.

During the programme, the Collector gave away awards and cash prizes to 30 of Tiruchi district’s achievers in folk arts over the past two years, in age-wise categories, under the titles Kalai Ilamani, Kalai Valarmani, Kalai Sudarmani, Kalai Nanmani and Kalai Mudhumani.

Therukoothu master A. Jothivel of Musiri, drama artiste M. Krishnan of Tiruchi, and Silambam martial artist M. Victor Kulandairaj were among those honoured on the occasion.

Prizes were given to 15 students who had won the art competitions organised by the Department of Art and Culture.

The evening’s entertainment began with Naiyyandi Melam, followed by spirited performances of Mayilattam, Puliyattam, and Thappattam, among others. A Bharatanatyam presentation by students was also part of the evening’s line-up. Artistes presented dances and songs with live musical accompaniment, up to 10 p.m.

The festival will feature more folk performers on Saturday, said the organisers.

Similar festivals are to be organised by the regional arts and culture centres in Kancheepuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore.

Tiruchi / folk dance / folk music / festivals

