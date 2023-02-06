Cultivators to gradually shift from BT Cotton to TNAU’s C017 variety 

February 06, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Cotton farmers in Perambalur district, where the transgenic BT (bacillus thuringiensis) Cotton crop has been the mainstay, are learning to gradually evaluate the benefits of cultivating C017 seed variety which is promoted by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

The main reason for the large-scale cultivation of BT Cotton has been its resistance to bollworm and other pests. However, a need has risen to evaluate the issue of labour shortage causing a decline in the area of cultivation.

According to S. Somasundaram, Associate Professor and Head of the Research Station at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, cotton cultivation has shrunk to 13,000 hectares in Perambalur, where cotton and maize crops are raised in most of the cultivable area.

The main advantage of C017 variety seed was that the farmers could get a yield of 24 to 28 quintals per hectare, produce seeds on their own. This variety was also suitable for mechanisation that has paved way for high density planting system, pneumatic seed sowing, tractor operated self propelled boom spraying and use of mechanical spindle harvester.

Mechanisation of cotton farming will decrease labour requirement from 240 man days per hectare to 60 man days per hectare. The CO17 variety was ideal for mechanical harvesting and high-density planting wherein one lakh plants are raised per hectare. This is not possible in the case of BT Cotton, Prof. Somasundaram said.

High-density planting was suitable for mechanised weeding with power tiller, sub-surface drip irrigation and use of machines for harvesting.

Officals of Agriculture Department esitmate that as much as 30% of the production cost goes for harvesting, and hence, mechanised harvesting was a must to increase the area of cotton cultivation in the district.