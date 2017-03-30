Cultivation of traditional paddy yields results

An endeavour to promote cultivation of traditional paddy varieties which can withstand drought condition has yielded results in Pudukottai district.

A couple of farmers of Maangankollaipatti village near Mazhaiyur have not only registered a harvest of 1.2 tonnes an acre of paddy raised in their fields but also could market them immediately.

The farmers, R. Shanmugam and R. Veeraiah, who raised “Karunseeraga samba” on two acres, said that the variety could withstand the severe drought condition.

Although the harvest was below than their anticipation, the farmers are happy that they could immediately market it through the Pudukottai District Organic Farmers Producer Company, said K. Adhappan, founder of Rose Trust, which is reviving the conventional paddy varieties among the farmers in co-ordination with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the past six years.

The farmers could market 20 bags for ₹ 36,000, at the rate of ₹1,800 a bag from one acre.

The farmers said that they incurred minimum cultivation expenditure for the 65-day crop, which was irrigated once a week.

It was free from weeds and pests, another advantage.

Mr. Adhappan said that 'Karunseeraga samba' was one of the traditional varieties known for its flavour. The other varieties being popularised were 'Thulasi seeraga samba' and 'karuppu kavuni' samba.

S. Somasundaram, District Development Manager, NABARD, said that so far 36 varieties had been popularised among the farmers in the last six years. There was a growing demand for such rice varieties, he said.