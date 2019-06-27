Cultivation of nendran likely to come down

Cultivation of nendran banana is likely to come down in Tiruchi district during the current season mainly due to heavy loss suffered by farmers in the last season.

Nendran, which is considered a cash crop, is raised on 2,000 to 2,500 hectares in the district. The Horticulture department increases the target area by 10% every year. During 2018-19, it was 2,500 hectares and nearly one-third of the plantations was destroyed by cyclone Gaja.

Cultivation for the current season started in May and is almost over. Although several farmers have brought their landholdings in Andhanallur, Kuzhumani, Pettavaithalai, Manikandam, Mutharasanallur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruvalarcholai and Panayapuram, others are not keen to raise nendran this season.

While a section of farmers manage to buy water from neighbours owning pump sets, besides tapping their own water resources, others wait for the release of water from Mettur dam for irrigation.

A cross-section of farmers say that more than 60% of farmers suffered heavy losses due to poor price for the variety during the last harvest season. Most of them were forced to sell a kg at just ₹7 to ₹8 against the normal price of ₹30 to ₹35 per kg.

Field reports suggest that several farmers have desisted from raising nendran this year, a senior official of the Horticulture department told The Hindu.

The poor response of farmers was understandable considering the loss suffered by them in the last season. It has to be seen whether the area coverage will cross 1,000 hectares this year, the official said.