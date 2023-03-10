Cultivation of market driven crop varieties suggested

March 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Farmers were told to take up cultivation of market driven crop varieties in order to enhance their income at a workshop on food processing and business opportunities at Thanjavur on Thursday.

Inaugurating the workshop jointly organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management – Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) and Ponni Arakattalai, Thanjavur, the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, V. Geethalakshmi exhorted the delta farmers to consider cultivation of crops addressing the issues of nutritional security.

Stating that the cultivation of market-driven crops of high demand would enhance the income of farmers, Dr.Geethalakshmi suggested the farmers to switch over to the cultivation of traditional paddy varieties having essential minerals and low glycaemic index.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the participants, APEDA chairman M. Angamuthu assured all possible support for the promotion of Thanjavur delta districts-based agro products through APEDA.

The General Manager, APEDA, Southern Region, Ravindra said organic certification would help tap the global market for traditional horticultural products successfully.

Wide-ranging opportunities for the micro food enterprises were explained in detail by the chief executive officer, PM-FME scheme of SASTRA University, Panjapakesan, according to a NIFTEM-T release.