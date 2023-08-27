Culinary talent hunt showcases traditional recipes of Tamil Nadu

August 27, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KARUR

S. Chitra was adjudged the winner of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ presented by the Gold Winner, held in Karur on Sunday. Her traditional flavours and simple preparation of fish pollichathu, aloo paratha and atta kozhukattai won all round praises.

R. Ramya, who presented fish curry, chicken curry, payasam and gulab jamun, was declared the first runner-up. Poondu kuzhambu, murungai keerai kuzhambu, paya and varutha kari won the second runner-up title for R. Thangam.

The participants were asked to prepare a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe. Chef K. Damodharan, who judged the preparations lauded the participants for presenting a wide range of traditional flavours.

R. Jayaraman, ASM, Gold Winner; Sarath, Sakunthala Traders; Vivek, partner RKG; G. Jayaprashad, ASM, Butterfly; Sathish, marketing manager, Elite Foods; Venkateshan, branch manager Coir-On, and a representative from DBS Bank were present at the event.

The finale will take place in Chennai on December 16.

The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

