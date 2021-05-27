CSI diocese reaches out to feed the poor

27 May 2021 20:32 IST

The Tiruchi-Thanjavur Diocese of the Church of South India has taken the initiative to provide food for 1,500 people through the churches in the region. The diocese which stretches across eight districts would provide food and water to people outside the church during the lockdown.

The drive, kicked off a few days ago, is aimed at providing food to people who might be struggling during the lockdown.

A meeting was organised by the Bishop, Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran and it was decided that identified churches associated with the diocese across the region would have food counters, where a food package will be available to the needy between 12.30 to 1.30 pm every day and people can take as many as per their need.

The food services will be available in the following locations in Tiruchi- Saint Luke’s Church in front of Bishop Heber College, All Saints Church- Puthur, Saint Paul’s Church- Woraiyur, Christ Church - Teppakulam, Saint John’s Church, Cantonment, Bishop’s Residence, Bethel Church - Subramaniyapuram, Saint Andrew’s Church - LIC colony, Saint Thomas Church - Airport, Saint Mathew’s Church - Allithurai, Christ Church North - Golden Rock, Saint Peter’s Church - Golden Rock, Leprosy Rehabilitation Area - Panjappur, St. Redeemers Church - Kailasapuram and Immanuel Church- Thuvakudi.

The funds for these packages was dispersed directly from the diocese and food was being prepared at the kitchens in the churches, canteens and other charitable organisations.