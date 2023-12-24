ADVERTISEMENT

CSI, Bishop Heber College dispatch relief materials to flood-hit southern districts

December 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The CSI Tiruchirappalli-Thanjavur Diocese and Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi dispatched relief material to the flood-hit southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

According to a press release, the relief material include bedsheets, bread, dal, cooking oil, dhotis, saris, and dresses for children and other essential commodities, all worth ₹30 lakh. The relief material would be handed over to people living in flood-affected areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran, Bishop of CSI Tiruchirappalli-Thanjavur, J. Princy Merlin, principal, Bishop Heber College, and other faculty members were involved in sourcing the material, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US