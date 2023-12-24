GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSI, Bishop Heber College dispatch relief materials to flood-hit southern districts

December 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The CSI Tiruchirappalli-Thanjavur Diocese and Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi dispatched relief material to the flood-hit southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

According to a press release, the relief material include bedsheets, bread, dal, cooking oil, dhotis, saris, and dresses for children and other essential commodities, all worth ₹30 lakh. The relief material would be handed over to people living in flood-affected areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran, Bishop of CSI Tiruchirappalli-Thanjavur, J. Princy Merlin, principal, Bishop Heber College, and other faculty members were involved in sourcing the material, the release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / relief and aid organisation / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.