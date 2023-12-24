CSI, Bishop Heber College dispatch relief materials to flood-hit southern districts

December 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The CSI Tiruchirappalli-Thanjavur Diocese and Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi dispatched relief material to the flood-hit southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

According to a press release, the relief material include bedsheets, bread, dal, cooking oil, dhotis, saris, and dresses for children and other essential commodities, all worth ₹30 lakh. The relief material would be handed over to people living in flood-affected areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran, Bishop of CSI Tiruchirappalli-Thanjavur, J. Princy Merlin, principal, Bishop Heber College, and other faculty members were involved in sourcing the material, the release added.