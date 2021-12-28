Tiruchirapalli

CSG to provide training to fishermen wards

The Coastal Security Group will organise training classes in January next year for wards of fishermen to help them join the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other security forces.

According to a CSG release, the applications for enrolling in the 90-day training class can be collected free of cost by aspirants residing in coastal districts from offices of the Fisheries Department; Inspector, CSG; cooperative societies in fishing hamlets; and fair price shops.

The application can also be downloaded from https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1utSH7zRBjUqWSWgmfKYCO1hJwy82MRnV?usp=sharing , the release added.


