CSG steps up vigil for I-Day fete

TIRUCHI

Personnel of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) stepped up vigil in the coastal districts in central region ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Patrolling on board Fast Interceptor Boat in the Bay of Bengal were carried out by the field-level CSG personnel in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam on Friday as part of an effort to intensify vigil.

CSG sources said personnel serving Pudukottai district carried out boat patrolling in the 41 -km coastal stretch from Kattumavadi to Yenathi which comes under their jurisdiction. In addition to this, CSG teams have also been conducting vehicle checks at a couple of check posts manned by them at Mumbalai and Semankottai along the East Coast Road in the district.

Fishermen residing in the 32 coastal villages in Pudukottai district have been asked to keep a watch on movement of any suspicious elements or strangers in their respective village or suspicious looking objects. The villagers in the coastal areas have also been asked to alert the toll free number of the Coastal Security Group in case they came across movement of strangers or suspicious elements.

In Nagapattinam district, the CSG personnel carried out boat patrolling using the Fast Interceptor Boat in the sea from Nagapattinam to Nagore and from Nagore to Velankanni on Friday.

In addition to mounting vigil in the sea, CSG personnel used the All Terrain Vehicle for carrying out patrolling along the beach front in Nagapattinam, Velankanni and Nagore. A little over 50 CSG personnel were involved in ensuring vigil at coastal places including Velankanni, Nagapattinam, Nambiyarnagar, Poompuhar, Tharangambadi, Akkaraipettai, Kameswaram, Pudupettai and Thirumullaivasal. Vigil was also being maintained at vital installations and at landing points in Nagapattinam, a CSG officer said.