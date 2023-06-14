CSG investigating fisherman’s death at sea

June 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Sethubavachatram Coastal Security Group police have registered a case of suspicious death after a fisherman, who was brought to the shore on Wednesday, was declared dead on arrival.

According to police, the CSG personnel received information that Sekar, 54, of Vallavanpattinam was found floating in sea while engaged in fishing off Sethubhavachatram coast on Wednesday morning and was rushed to the coast.

When the police reached the coast, they found that the fisherman was not breathing and rushed him to the government hospital at Peravurani where he was officially declared as dead by doctors. Subsequently, a case of suspicious death was registered by the police.