CSG holds meeting to strengthen coastal security

July 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) of Tamil Nadu Police conducted a consultative meeting at Nagapattinam District Police Office on Monday to review and strengthen the coastal security apparatus.

The meeting was presided over by Additional Director-General of Police Sandeep Mittal and attended by Superintendent of Police and Sub-divisional level officers from the coastal districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur besides officials from Indian Navy, Central Intelligence Bureau and Fisheries Department, among others.

Sources in the CSG said the consultative meeting was aimed at reviewing and strengthening the coastal security apparatus through inter-departmental coordination in preventing the smuggling of narcotic drugs and other criminal activities in the coastal districts.

The officials also held a separate meeting with more than 50 volunteers of Village Vigilance Committees from the three districts and urged them to aid the police force in creating awareness to the public to prevent illegal activities.

Mr. Mittal also inspected the jetties of the Coastal Security Group at Keechankuppam in Nagapattinam district and Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district.

