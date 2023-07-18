ADVERTISEMENT

CSG holds meeting to strengthen coastal security

July 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting of the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police under way at Nagapattinam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) of Tamil Nadu Police conducted a consultative meeting at Nagapattinam District Police Office on Monday to review and strengthen the coastal security apparatus.

The meeting was presided over by Additional Director-General of Police Sandeep Mittal and attended by Superintendent of Police and Sub-divisional level officers from the coastal districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur besides officials from Indian Navy, Central Intelligence Bureau and Fisheries Department, among others.

Sources in the CSG said the consultative meeting was aimed at reviewing and strengthening the coastal security apparatus through inter-departmental coordination in preventing the smuggling of narcotic drugs and other criminal activities in the coastal districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials also held a separate meeting with more than 50 volunteers of Village Vigilance Committees from the three districts and urged them to aid the police force in creating awareness to the public to prevent illegal activities.

Mr. Mittal also inspected the jetties of the Coastal Security Group at Keechankuppam in Nagapattinam district and Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US