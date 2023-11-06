Crude bombs hurled at gangster’s house in Tiruchi

November 06, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three persons hurled two crude bombs at the house of an ‘A’ category history-sheeter in Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi, on the night of Sunday, November, 5, 2023. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said G. Manikandan, a butcher, hailing from Mela Kondayampettai, has been running a meat shop in Thiruvanaikoil. Many cases, including that of the murder of an autorickshaw driver, are pending against Manikandan at the Srirangam police station. He was placed in the ‘A’ category of anti-socials in the list of history-sheeters by the Tiruchi City Police.

A few months ago, Manikandan was arrested in one of the cases registered against him and subsequently released on bail. On Sunday around 9.10 p.m., when Manikandan was at his house on Bharathi Street in Thiruvanaikoil, three persons hurled a couple of crude bombs at the house. One of the bombs exploded near the entrance to the house, while the other landed on the road, causing minor damage to some properties. No one was injured in the incident, police said. After hurling the crude bombs, the three persons fled.

The Srirangam police, experts from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and from the Forensic Sciences Department inspected the site of the incident. Police said they suspect Varadhan, a local resident, listed as a trouble-monger by the police, had colluded with two others and had hurled the bombs, over personal animosity between the two rowdy gangs.

The Srirangam police have registered a case against Varadhan and two others under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9B 1(b) (possesses, uses, sells or transports any explosive in contravention of rules) of the Explosives Act.

The police have formed special teams to arrest the accused persons, and further investigations are on.

