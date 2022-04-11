CRSI medal for varsity professor

R. Ramesh, Professor and Chair, School of Chemistry, Bharathidasan University, has bagged the national-level bronze medal awarded by Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) for 2021.

CRSI is a scientific body which recognises and fosters talents in Chemistry and Chemical Sciences and seeks to improve the quality of chemistry education at all levels. The award was given for his significant contribution in the field of organometallic and bio-inorganic chemistry.

Mr. Ramesh delivered his medal lecture at the 28th CRSI’s national symposium on Chemistry held at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, recently, according to a varsity press release.