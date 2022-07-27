CRS nod for operation of trains in Nagapattinam - Velankanni BG section

July 27, 2022 17:55 IST

Services to resume from July 29 on this stretch

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, has authorised operation of passenger trains in the 10-km Nagapattinam - Velankanni broad gauge section which has set the stage for resumption of train services on this stretch from this month-end.

The authorisation from the CRS came on Monday after he inspected the stretch which is situated in the coastal belt last week following completion of track improvement works that was executed by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation.

The CRS has given authorisation for operation of passenger trains at 80 kilometre per hour speed, senior railway officers said. As part of his day-long inspection on July 20, the CRS, accompanied by top Southern Railway officers, also conducted a speed trial by travelling on board a special train from Velankanni to Nagapattinam during which maximum speed of 105 kilometre per hour was attained.

Based on the recommendations of the Research Design and Standards Organisation, which comes under the Ministry of Railways, the Southern Railway had carried out protection / stabilisation works in the Nagapattinam - Velankanni BG stretch which included construction of reinforced cement concrete retaining walls at various locations along the section as it was situated in the coastal area and widening of formation ahead of requesting the CRS to inspect the broad gauge section following completion of works. The works were carried out to increase the speed of the trains.

Although trains were being operated in this section earlier, they were, however, run with restricted speed. Another senior official said the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Southern Railway had carried out OHE (overhead electrical equipment) inspection in this section on Monday and gave his authorisation for electric traction. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification had executed overhead electrification works in the Nagapattinam - Velankanni section that falls under the Tiruchi Railway Division. Railway officials thereafter conducted a trial run by an electric locomotive in April.

RESTORATION OF TRAIN SERVICES

With the CRS giving his clearance for operation of passenger trains, the Tiruchi Railway Division on Wednesday announced the resumption of Karaikal - Velankanni - Karaikal and Nagapattinam- Velankanni - Nagapattinam daily trains from July 29. Both trains will be operated as unreserved express specials. The Tiruchi - Velankanni - Tiruchi daily unreserved express special which is presently running to and from Nagapattinam will be extended to Velankanni with effect from July 29, a press release from Tiruchi Division said.