CRS inspects electrified stretch

23 May 2020 19:08 IST

TIRUCHI

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, K.A. Manoharan, on Saturday conducted the mandatory inspection on the newly electrified broad gauge stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal.

Accompanied by senior officials of the Southern Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and Tiruchi railway division, Mr. Manoharan commenced the inspection from Tiruvarur Junction at 8 a.m. He travelled onboard an inspection special and conducted checks along the 42-kilometre stretch inspecting the electrical masts, structures and earthing arrangements at various places, besides inspecting Keezhvelur, Nagapattinam and Nagore stations en route before reaching Karaikal in the afternoon.

Later, he conducted a speed trial travelling in the special train from Karaikal to Tiruvarur. A senior railway officer said the speed trial run was carried out at the sectional speed of 75 km. The overhead electrification works was carried out by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification. Only after obtaining the statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety could electric loco hauled passenger trains be operated from Karaikal and to that station.