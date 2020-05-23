CRS inspects electrified stretch

TIRUCHI
Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, K.A. Manoharan, on Saturday conducted the mandatory inspection on the newly electrified broad gauge stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal.
Accompanied by senior officials of the Southern Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and Tiruchi railway division, Mr. Manoharan commenced the inspection from Tiruvarur Junction at 8 a.m. He travelled onboard an inspection special and conducted checks along the 42-kilometre stretch inspecting the electrical masts, structures and earthing arrangements at various places, besides inspecting Keezhvelur, Nagapattinam and Nagore stations en route before reaching Karaikal in the afternoon.
Later, he conducted a speed trial travelling in the special train from Karaikal to Tiruvarur. A senior railway officer said the speed trial run was carried out at the sectional speed of 75 km. The overhead electrification works was carried out by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification. Only after obtaining the statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety could electric loco hauled passenger trains be operated from Karaikal and to that station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism