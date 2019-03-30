CRPF personnel to be deployed at sensitive booths

TIRUCHI

Stating that 177 polling booths were classified as sensitive booths in Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, its Returning Officer and Collector S. Sivarasu said that Central Reserve Police Force personnel would be deployed at sensitive booths to prevent untoward incidents.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr.Sivarasu pointed said all steps for peaceful polling had been taken. As many as 1662 booths had been set up in Tiruchi constituency. All polling stations had been checked whether they had toilets, water, electricity and others. Reverse Osmosis water would be kept in all polling booths. All basic facilities would be in place both for voters and polling personnel. Shamianas would be erected at polling stations with multiple booths so as to enable the voters to wait under the shadow.

Mr. Sivarasu said the entire proceedings at all sensitive polling booths would be video-recorded. Arrangements were made to webcast the polling. So far, 47 cases were registered for violating model code of conduct. Similarly, 3642 flag posts of various political parties had been removed in the district. They were found to have been installed by encroaching public space.

Special arrangements would be made at all polling stations to enable persons with disabilities to exercise their franchise without any hassle. There were about 34,000 physically challenged voters. Steps were being taken to mark them on electoral roll to help them to vote without waiting in queues. All booths have been provided with ramps. Wheel chairs would be available at polling booths for helping them, Mr. Sivarasu added.

The District Election Officer said that there were 81 flying squads and 27 static surveillance teams in the district. Sum to the tune of ₹48 lakh of unaccounted money had been seized so far in district since the model code of conduct came into force.