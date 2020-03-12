CRPF gets first batch of Tiruchi-Assault Rifle

12 March 2020 21:37 IST

Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, (OFT) on Thursday handed over the first batch of indigenously-developed 7.62 x 39 mm Tiruchi-Assault Rifle (TAR), the Indian equivalent of AK-47 assault rifle, to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

CRPF took possession of the first lot of 500 TAR weapons out of the order placed for 6,137 rifles. The entire order will be executed in the coming months, OFT General Manager Sirish Khare said after symbolically handing over an assault rifle to Deputy Inspector General of CRPF, D. S. Rawat.

The TAR was as reliable as any other rifle of international standard, he said, adding that more improvements will be made based on customer feedback, to attain a position to say “we are the best”.

Mr. Sirish said he was confident of similar patronage from the central forces for the turbines and other products developed with in-house know how in keeping with the ‘Make in India’ slogan.

The General Manager said he had impressed upon the deputy commandants and assistant commandants of central forces including Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force, and Special Protection Group, besides the CRPF, earlier to examine other products and extend their patronage.

Mr. Sirish exuded hope that the OFT will secure orders despite competition from Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited, citing the superior make of the TAR. OFT, he said, was on course to reaching productivity level of 2,000 weapons per month.

So far, the OFT has executed orders for supply of 11,000 weapons. There were orders in hand for supply of 17,000 more weapons, Mr. Sirish said.

Expressing pride over receiving the indigenously-developed assault rifle, Mr. Rawat said the workmen were also the stakeholders in the fight against militancy by virtue of manufacturing a quality weapon. The feedback must be taken as constructive criticism for raising the weapon to the level of world standard, Mr. Rawat said.

The OFT started developing Tiruchi-Assault Rifle in 2015 and established production line in 2017 after successful in-house trials. The first batch of 200 TAR weapons was issued to Chhattisgarh Police in March 2017.