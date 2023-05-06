ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF ASI arrested for murder in Mayiladuthurai district

May 06, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai district police on Friday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man in Sirkazhi.

K. Kanivannan, 30, a native of Thenpathi in Sirkazhi, was found dead with severe injuries on his forehead on the banks of the Uppanar river in the town on May 2. Sirkazhi police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Police suspected that he was shot dead by assailants and formed three special teams to identify and arrest the accused. On Friday, a special team arrested Devendiran, 53, a native of Sirkazhi, who was serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of CRPF in Andhra Pradesh.

Police sources Devendiran killed Kanivannan using an unlicensed pistol on May 2, as there existed a prior hostility between them. He was booked under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Arms Act. The police also seized a few country-made weapons and remanded him in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.



