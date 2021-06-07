Crowds back on streets as shops open in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

Most of the stand alone shops and provisions stores opened on Monday in Tiruchi and some neighbouring districts following relaxation in lockdown restrictions.

Big crowds could be seen on the roads in Tiruchi, especially in commercial areas such as Big Bazaar Street, West Boulevard Road, Madurai Road, Thillai Nagar and Chathram Bus Stand area. In some places, there were even traffic snarls right through the day.

Apart from fruits and vegetable shops, groceries, hardware stores, electrical goods, book and stationery shops, cycle and two-wheeler repair shops opened as they were allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although Gandhi Market remained closed, wholesale and retail vegetable shops were allowed to function on West Boulevard Road through the night and till the early hours of the day. A temporary fish market became functional at Central Bus Stand.

Commenting on the situation, M.A. Aleem, former Vice-Principal, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, emphasised the need for people to maintain social distance, wear face masks properly and avoid visiting crowded places.

“The effectiveness of the lockdown will be determined only by the behaviour of the people. It is essential that people follow personal distance. Although more number of people have taken to wearing face masks, many can be seen wearing them improperly, either below their nose or chin,” Dr. Aleem observed.

People should not entertain negative thoughts or apprehensions about COVID 19, but, at the same time, those with symptoms should not hesitate to undergo testing immediately and follow medical advice, he added.

But for a few minor changes, most of the lockdown restrictions continued in Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in the central region where “the spread of COVID-19 had not come under control.”