ADVERTISEMENT

Crowdfunding platform helps many to pay for emergency expenses

September 08, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Milaap-supported campaigns in Tiruchi have raised ₹8 crore predominantly for medical treatment

The Hindu Bureau

Digital crowdfunding, the practice of financing a project or venture by raising money from a large group of people through the internet, is providing relief to many in distress, said Anoj Viswanathan, founder of Milaap on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Viswanathan, president of the Bengaluru-based crowdfunding organisation, said that Milaap-supported campaigns were gaining ground in the city as a mode of alternative finance for emergency situations.

“In Tiruchi, we are supporting 2,000 fundraisers, of which 50% are for medical campaigns, followed by 30% for memorial and community causes and 20% for educational needs. The city’s campaigns have raised at least ₹8 crore so far,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu has been one of the earliest States to embrace digital crowdfunding. Approximately 60,000 persons have raised nearly ₹250 crore through various fundraising activities on Milaap, the official added. The 13-year-old platform links donors and beneficiaries digitally free of cost.

Most people approach Milaap usually as a last resort, said Mr. Viswanathan. “Some medical treatments require a huge investment that may not be covered by regular health insurance policies, in which case people tend to sell their assets or take out high-interest loans from private lenders. Milaap offers an opportunity to appeal for donations digitally,” he said.

Though campaigns mention a target amount to be raised, there was no guarantee of it being achieved, Mr. Viswanathan said. He also said that fraudulent appeals were weeded out through a rigorous verification process.

The official said that Milaap will be reaching out to the city’s healthcare sector and social organisations to raise awareness about crowdfunding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US