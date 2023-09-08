Crowdfunding platform helps many to pay for emergency expenses

September 08, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Digital crowdfunding, the practice of financing a project or venture by raising money from a large group of people through the internet, is providing relief to many in distress, said Anoj Viswanathan, founder of Milaap on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Viswanathan, president of the Bengaluru-based crowdfunding organisation, said that Milaap-supported campaigns were gaining ground in the city as a mode of alternative finance for emergency situations.

“In Tiruchi, we are supporting 2,000 fundraisers, of which 50% are for medical campaigns, followed by 30% for memorial and community causes and 20% for educational needs. The city’s campaigns have raised at least ₹8 crore so far,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has been one of the earliest States to embrace digital crowdfunding. Approximately 60,000 persons have raised nearly ₹250 crore through various fundraising activities on Milaap, the official added. The 13-year-old platform links donors and beneficiaries digitally free of cost.

Most people approach Milaap usually as a last resort, said Mr. Viswanathan. “Some medical treatments require a huge investment that may not be covered by regular health insurance policies, in which case people tend to sell their assets or take out high-interest loans from private lenders. Milaap offers an opportunity to appeal for donations digitally,” he said.

Though campaigns mention a target amount to be raised, there was no guarantee of it being achieved, Mr. Viswanathan said. He also said that fraudulent appeals were weeded out through a rigorous verification process.

The official said that Milaap will be reaching out to the city’s healthcare sector and social organisations to raise awareness about crowdfunding.

