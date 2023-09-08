HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Crowdfunding platform helps many to pay for emergency expenses

Milaap-supported campaigns in Tiruchi have raised ₹8 crore predominantly for medical treatment

September 08, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Digital crowdfunding, the practice of financing a project or venture by raising money from a large group of people through the internet, is providing relief to many in distress, said Anoj Viswanathan, founder of Milaap on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Viswanathan, president of the Bengaluru-based crowdfunding organisation, said that Milaap-supported campaigns were gaining ground in the city as a mode of alternative finance for emergency situations.

“In Tiruchi, we are supporting 2,000 fundraisers, of which 50% are for medical campaigns, followed by 30% for memorial and community causes and 20% for educational needs. The city’s campaigns have raised at least ₹8 crore so far,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has been one of the earliest States to embrace digital crowdfunding. Approximately 60,000 persons have raised nearly ₹250 crore through various fundraising activities on Milaap, the official added. The 13-year-old platform links donors and beneficiaries digitally free of cost.

Most people approach Milaap usually as a last resort, said Mr. Viswanathan. “Some medical treatments require a huge investment that may not be covered by regular health insurance policies, in which case people tend to sell their assets or take out high-interest loans from private lenders. Milaap offers an opportunity to appeal for donations digitally,” he said.

Though campaigns mention a target amount to be raised, there was no guarantee of it being achieved, Mr. Viswanathan said. He also said that fraudulent appeals were weeded out through a rigorous verification process.

The official said that Milaap will be reaching out to the city’s healthcare sector and social organisations to raise awareness about crowdfunding.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.