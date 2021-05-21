Crowd throngs temporary market as well

The pattern of buying in bulk in Gandhi Market continues here too

TIRUCHI

Fear of rapid spread of COVID-19 due to crowding at Gandhi Market was the reason for relocating the retail and wholesale traders to the West Boulevard Road.

But, officials of the City Corporation are unable to do much about the crowding at the relocated venue which was chosen after a month-long haggle by the traders who were not prepared to shift to the G. Corner grounds along the Chennai Bypas Road.

With effect from Sunday night, vendors have been utilising the stretch of WB Road from Kamaraj Arch to Vellamandi corner to transact their business. While wholesale sales would be permitted at night, retailers would be allowed to operate between 6 a.m and 10 a.m.

However, it looked like caution was thrown to the wind as the people continued to throng the markets to purchase vegetables and fruits on Friday morning. "Many buy in bulk for a week. They come before the weekend and stock up on the vegetables. This is a common pattern even when we were located in Gandhi Market," a vendor said.

The vendors were happy that their veggies and fruits were being sold. "We did not want to go to G. Corner market as our trade would be severely hit there," the vendor said.

But then, people continued to flout social distancing norms and mask-wearing, pulling it down to smell the freshness of veggies and to talk to vendors. "At this rate, this could become a hotspot too. We need to be careful," one customer said.

M. Muthu, who purchased vegetables for his home from the Gandhi Market on a weekly basis said that the temporary markets arranged by the Tiruchi City Corporation last year at different locations would be more effective.

"For one, people can go to their nearest market and purchase. The traders, too, would get a fair opportunity at sales in different areas," he said.