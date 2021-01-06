Lodging of crop reported

Crop ready for harvest on the fields near Peravurani is damaged.

THANJAVUR: Lodging of crop due to water logging was reported in Ammapettai and Peravurani areas in Thanjavur district where the farmers claimed that the incessant rain in the recent past has affected the standing crop which is ready for harvest.

The rainfall resulted in waterlogging in hundreds of acres in Puthur Kizhathope area near Ammapettai remain for days together during the last week of December 2020 at a time when the crop was ready for harvest. Thus, the crop had flattened on the fields resulting in some of the panicles sprouting, claimed R.Senthilkumar, Ammapettai Union secretary, Communist Party of India.

Similar problem was faced by the farmers at Sengamangalam, Ammaiyandi and Mavadukuruchi hamlets near Peravurani where the well-grown paddy lodged in the rainwater stagnated at the fields.

Hence the farmers urged the officials to visit the hamlets and inspect the damaged crop at the earliest to help them avail required compensation for the loss suffered by them due to natural calamity.

