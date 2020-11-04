Last date to pay premium for crop insurance

TIRUVARUR

04 November 2020 18:32 IST

The last date to pay the premium to insure samba and thaladi crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for Paddy-II for 2020 is November 30.

In a press release, Collector V.Santha urged farmers to insure their crop by paying ₹488.25 per acre as premium through the societies or the nationalised banks. Those who have not taken any loan to raise the crop could also insure their crop by remitting the premium. For insuring their crop, they should get the ‘adangal’ document for the current ‘fasli’ year from the concerned village administrative officer and submit the same at the societies or any nationalised bank along with the copies of the first page of the bank passbook and their Aadhaar card while remitting the premium.

Stating that the insurance scheme for Paddy-II had been extended to all the villages, Ms.Santha said that this time certain changes have been made in the scheme. This year, farmers who wish to avail the crop insurance may alone apply for the same as the compulsory insurance clause i.e. all crop raised using crop loans must be insured had been removed. Further, an area-based crop-based approach is to be adopted for arriving at the yield loss, she added.

In addition, add-on coverages such as sowing/planting/germination risk, mid-season adversity, post-harvest loss, localised calamities and crop loss due to attack by wild animals may be provided by the insurance companies in consultation with the State-level coordination committee.

The basic cover under the scheme covers the risk of loss of yield to the standing crop (sowing to harvesting) due to non-preventable risks such as drought, dry spells, flood, inundation, widespread pest and disease attacks, landslides, natural fire due to lightning, storm, hailstorm and cyclone.