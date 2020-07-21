‘Release water to save crop’

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority to inspect the dams in Cauvery Basin and ensure that the lower riparian State’s share in Cauvery water was duly released to save the kuruvai crop.
In a statement issued on Tuesday after inspecting fields in Thiruthuraipoondi where kuruvai cultivation had been taken up, its general secretary P.R.Pandian said that farmers in the delta region had taken up kuruvai cultivation on about 3.50 lakh acres reposing their faith on the announcement made by the State government in this regard. However, transplantation is yet to take place on 1.50 lakh acres due to non-availability of water. The crop raised through direct sowing was yet to get supplemented with fertilizers and it started withering for want of water.
As the storage level at Mettur had fallen below 65 feet, farmers who were unable to save the standing kuruvai crop were in a dilemma on whether to go for samba crop or not, he added.
Water storage at dams in Karnataka had surpassed 80% of their holding capacity, he said but the Karnataka government refuses to release the due share of Tamil Nadu government in Cauvery for the months of January to July accounting 61 tmcft of water.
So, CWMA officials team should inspect dams at Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in order to ensure that the rightful share of Tamil Nadu is released into the Cauvery river system. Stating that such a measure alone would help save the kuruvai crop, Mr.Pandian said that water release from Karnataka dams would alone infuse confidence among delta farmers to take up samba cultivation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath