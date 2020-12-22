Crop loss at initial stage considered for compensation

Farmers of Kuzhimathur hamlet at Thiruvaiyaru taluk in Thanjavur district will soon be the first to get compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme for crop loss suffered during initial days of cultivation.

Over 300 acres of paddy crop, just transplanted, at this revenue village submerged in water due to a sudden and heavy downpour this month.

The water remained on the field for more than three to four days and efforts to drain the excess water went in vain.The transplanted crop perished, pushing the farmers into gloom.

Subsequently, the issue was brought to the notice of the district administration and the insurance company implementing the PMFBY scheme in Thanjavur district at a meeting held last week at the Collectorate.

Participating in the meeting, farmers’ representatives in the District Crop Insurance Coordination Committee demanded that the new provision included in the crop insurance scheme this year be invoked to decide the compensation amount for the Kuzhimathur farmers who had insured their crop.

Cauvery Delta Farmers Association president A.K. Ravichandran and other representatives wanted the insurance company to invoke Section 5.1.2 of the PMFBY scheme covering yield losses due to non-preventable risks such as drought, dry spell, flood, inundation, widespread pests and disease attack, landslides, fire due to natural causes, lightning, storm, hailstorm and cyclone to calculate the loss.

“When we insisted that half the total amount spent by the farmers to raise and sustain the crop till it got inundated in rainwater be extended as compensation, officials agreed to peg the compensation amount to around 25% of the amount,” Mr. Ravichandran said.

However, the officials informed the farmers’ representatives that the exact amount of compensation could be arrived after field inspection, which was conducted at Kuzhimathur on December 21.

The final amount to be disbursed as compensation to the Kuzhimathur farmers would be announced by month-end and credited in their bank accounts later, official sources said.