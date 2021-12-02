Crop insurance requests received for twice the total cultivated area in Tiruvarur

Tiruvarur

02 December 2021 19:42 IST

The Agriculture Department and Crop Insurance Company officials have expressed surprise over receiving requests for crop insurance for Crop insurance request for double the area of cultivation taken up during this ‘samba’ and ‘thaladi’ season.

As per the data available with the Agriculture Department, ‘samba’ and ‘thaladi’ paddy crop had been raised in 1,48,067 hectares in the district during the current season. However, crop insurance applications with farmers’ share of premium had been received for an area of 1,64,163 hectares for ‘samba’ and 1,47,014 hectares for ‘thaladi’, taking the total area of cultivation to 3,11,177 hectares as against 1,48,067 hectares.

Advertising

Advertising

Disclosing this at the agriculture grievance meeting held here on November 30, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said that the total area for which crop insurance cover had been sought by the farmers was more than the actual area of sowing.

Hence, steps have been initiated to scrutinise the crop insurance applications in order to identify duplicate applications and or mention of an excessive area of coverage in the applications.

Last season, a total of 1,27,881 farmers have insured their ‘samba’/’thaladi’ crop raised in 1,42,230 hectares. Out of the total farmers, 1,14,888 farmer’s crops have become eligible for compensation and the process of disbursement of compensation to the tune of ₹ 297 crore has already commenced.

At the same time, clearance was awaited from the Central government for disbursement of compensation to 9,316 farmers who have insured their crop in an excessive area of 8,406 hectares. Further, the mismatch in bank details submitted by some farmers was also being rectified, she added.