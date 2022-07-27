Crop insurance issue: Farmers stage sit-in dharna at Tiruvarur Collectorate disperse after Collector’s intervention

July 27, 2022 18:01 IST

The Tiruvarur District Police heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday afternoon as a group of farmers who besieged the Collectorate here in the morning dispersed after interacting with Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan.

A group of farmers led by the Thamizhaga Annaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Orunginaipu Kuzhu (TAVSOK) coordinator P. R. Pandian entered the Collectorate complex to meet the Collector and submit a memorandum, meant to be forwarded to the Chief Minister, containing demand for crop insurance cover for the current ‘kuruvai’ crop.

On learning that the Collector was on an inspection, the farmers who were already upset with what they termed the State government’s ‘silence’ on crop insurance for the current ‘kuruvai’, staged a ‘sit-in dharna’ at the Collectorate campus much to the dismay of the Tiruvarur District Police.

Senior police officials rushed to the Collectorate to convince the farmers, but their efforts turned futile.

Cutting short her inspection tour, the Collector arrived to hold a discussion with the TAVSOK coordinator and the farmers. She assured that farmers’ demands would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and a decision on the issue would be arrived at soon.

Accepting the assurance, the agitating farmers withdrew their ‘sit-in dharna’ and dispersed, police said.

In the memorandum, the farmers exhorted the State government to implement the crop insurance scheme for this ‘kuruvai’ season since the absence of crop insurance cover for paddy during the last ‘kuruvai’ season resulted in cultivators suffering a huge loss.

With just a few days left for the last date for payment of crop insurance premium for ‘kuruvai’ season crop, the memorandum urged the State government to announce the scheme immediately and extend the last date for payment of premium by another month.

While regretting that the insurance companies have failed to declare the compensation for the loss suffered during the last ‘samba’ season, the farmers’ body demanded payment of ₹2,500 per quintal for the paddy to be procured from the farmers from September 1 since the DMK government had given an election assurance in this regard. It had also demanded ₹4,500 per quintal for sugarcane.