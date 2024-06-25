GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crop insurance for kuruvai available this season, says Thanjavur Collector

Published - June 25, 2024 05:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Crop insurance cover will be available for kuruvai paddy this season, according to Collector Deepak Jacob.

Farmers who have cultivated paddy during the ‘2024 Kharif Special Season’ in 775 Revenue Villages in Thanjavur district can avail insurance cover for their crop by paying ₹730 per acre. By paying the premium amount, the farmers will become eligible for insurance cover of ₹.36,500 per acre for their crop and the last date for payment of premium will be July 31, 2024, he said in a press release..

