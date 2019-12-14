Crop insurance can be done till Monday

THANJAVUR

Farmers can pay premium for insuring the standing samba and thaladi paddy crop till Monday, as December 15, the last date announced earlier, happens to be a Sunday, said Collector M. Govinda Rao.

In a press release, the Collector said the farmers who were yet to insure their crop for this season could remit the insurance premium on Monday at the nationalised banks, primary agriculture credit cooperative societies or through e-Service centres along with the necessary documents. So far, 99700 farmers have insured their crop raised on 2.30 lakh acres in Thanjavur district.

Earlier, the Collector visited the credit cooperative societies at Manakarambai and Kandiyur in Thiruvaiyaru block on Saturday and inspected the crop insurance process being carried out by the society employees.

Subsequently, he inspected the functioning of public distribution shops in these areas and also the polling booth set up in connection with the forthcoming civic body elections at Srinivasa Higher Secondary School, Thiruvaiyaru, and the nomination filing process at Panchayat Union office.