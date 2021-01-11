Crop damaged due to rain will be assessed: Collector

Standing crop that has been damaged due to unseasonal rain this month will be assessed, Collector, M.Govinda Rao said.
The Collector made this statement after inspecting the crop lodged on the fields due to rain in Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur areas recently. He said that the district had received a rainfall of 100 mm this month though the average rainfall during January was around 10 mm only.
Some taluks had recorded a rainfall of more than 150 mm. The unseasonal rainfall in areas such as Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Thirupanandal, Pattukottai and Peravurani had affected the standing crop.
During field inspection at Poundarigapuram and Mangudi hamlets in Kumbakonam taluk and Muththur village in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk by the Collector on January 7 it came to light that more than 30% of the panicles could have been affected due to the unseasonal and excess rainfall, according to a press release.
Paddy has been cultivated on about 250 hectares in Poundarigapuram, 149 hectares in Mangudi and in 108 hectares in Muththur hamlets. Hence, the Collector had directed the Agriculture and Revenue Officials to conduct a joint survey to assess the damage caused to the standing crop in the district due to rain, the release added.
Meanwhile, the general secretary, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, P. R. Pandian has thanked the administration for directing the officials to assess the damages caused to the standing crop due to rain.
